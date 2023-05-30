Quincy Promes arrested following involvement in cocaine smuggling

Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes has been arrested in shocking circumstances after he was found guilty of smuggling large amounts of cocaine.

Promes, who has 50 caps for the Netherlands was arrested this week on suspicion of smuggling 1,362kg of the drug, with a hearing scheduled for Monday.

As well as the high amount of the drug weight-wise, the value of the product he has smuggled is said to have come close to a value of €75million, according to NOS.

It’s not the first time the Dutchman has had a run-in with the law having been charged with attempted manslaughter and assault in 2021, while he was also accused of being involved in a stabbing attack at a family gathering in 2020.

Promes has made 36 appearances for Spartak this season
His arrest comes at a time when his Spartak Moscow team sit 3rd in the Russian Premier League, with him scoring 20 goals and getting seven assists as the club prepare for their final match of the season on Saturday.

