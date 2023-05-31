15-year old JFC Berlin player dies after being hit by Metz player

A 15-year old footballer has died as a result of serious brain injuries caused by an opponent player during an international tournament.

The news has been reported by RMC Sport, who say that the Berlin youngster died in hospital following the incident.

The 15-year was representing JFC Berlin during the tournament based in Frankfurt when he became involved in a fight with a 16-year old FC Metz player, who was said to have struck serious blows to his opponent.

Frankfurt police say that the player remains in pre-trial detention, with his punishment undecided while they further investigate the attack.

On Tuesday, Metz as a club announced that they were “deeply shocked by this tragedy”, with the age and nationality of the offending player who plays within the FC Metz Performance Program yet to be revealed.

In one of the most shocking events youth football has seen in recent years, hopefully the investigation can come to a conclusion soon and the player in question is punished in a suitable manner.