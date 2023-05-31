Gabri Veiga looks set to join Newcastle this summer despite being heavily linked with a transfer to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

This comes from Marca, who claim that the Magpies have stolen a march on Liverpool for Veiga, with their Champions League credentials a big reason as to why.

The Magpies finished 4th in the league this season, securing their place in Europe’s elite competition for the first time since 2003 and look set to welcome some big names to St. James’ Park this summer, starting with Veiga.

The 21-year old has burst onto the La Liga scene in 2022/23, playing 39 matches in all competitions for Celta Vigo, who need a win on the final day of the league season this Sunday to guarantee their top-flight survival.

Whether or not Celta stay up this season, the demand that Veiga is in makes it look all the more likely that he will depart Estadio de Balaídos and with a release clause of €30million (per Marca), you’d be hard-pressed to bet against Newcastle triggering that clause this summer.