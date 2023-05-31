Although Leeds United are expected to bid farewell to several players following the side’s relegation back to the Championship, according to recent reports, one player who will not be departing Elland Road is winger Dan James.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims the Wales international, who is set to return from his loan move with Fulham, will be in line to help the Whites win promotion from the Championship next season.

Enduring a tough few seasons since his move to Manchester United failed to see him progress, James, 25, has struggled to become a first-team regular in any of the sides he has played for.

Although the 25-year-old featured in 23 games for Fulham this season, just seven of those were Premier League starts, and with the Cottagers now opposed to signing him permanently, the Welshman has no choice but to return to Leeds and drop down a division.