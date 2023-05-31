Arsenal have already made their decision on Emile Smith Rowe’s future with transfer window about to open

The 2022/23 Premier League season was a disappointing one in the end for Arsenal, and perhaps for no player more so than Emile Smith Rowe.

After bursting onto the scene in the previous campaign, the England international endured an horrific season and was only able to play 183 minutes in all competitions across 14 sub appearances per WhoScored.

At this stage, his level of fitness still isn’t clear, albeit he would have the summer to work on that and be ready to hit the ground running in 2023/24.

Clearly, that’s what the Gunners are banking on, given that The Athletic (subscription required) note that the club aren’t even remotely considering the possibility of letting the player leave, on loan or otherwise.

The outlet suggest that the 22-year-old remains an important part of Mikel Arteta’s plans, and one can assume that as soon as he proves his fitness to the Spaniard, Smith Rowe will be knocking down the door to get back into the starting XI.

It’s a testament to Arteta’s nous that Arsenal didn’t really miss Smith Rowe’s creativity and work rate as much as might’ve been expected and his return will be just like having a new signing, but one who is already attuned to exactly how the club works and his role within the team.

That could be priceless for the north Londoners as they look to improve upon the second-placed finish that they managed in the campaign just ended.