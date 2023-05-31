Arsenal in the race for €40m midfielder who has often been linked with Premier League move

Arsenal are reportedly among several teams interested in signing Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as the Serbian midfielder has a reasonable price tag this summer.

That is according to Corriere dello Sport, who reports that Juventus, AC Milan and Newcastle are also interested in the Lazio star whose contract expires next summer.

Therefore, if the Rome-based club want to get a fee for the 28-year-old it would have to be during the upcoming transfer window.

Milinkovic-Savic would be a great asset for any of the Premier League clubs as the Serbia international has a very strong creative output – scoring 11 goals and assisting a further eight this campaign.

? Juventus, AC Milan, Arsenal and Newcastle are all interested in Sergej Milinkovi?-Savi?, who could be available this summer for €40m. (Source: Corriere dello Sport) pic.twitter.com/0Bi55tjec3 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 31, 2023

Both Arsenal and Newcastle are in the market for midfielders this summer as they look to strengthen their squads ahead of their returns to the Champions League.

The Gunners are leading the race for West Ham’s Declan Rice but Milinkovic-Savic would be a solid alternative, although they are different players.

The Serbia star has often been linked with a move to the Premier League and has been a long-term target for Man United. The Red Devils are not mentioned to be in the race for the Lazio star but a move to England could still be a possibility over the next few months.