Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Vitoria Guimaraes defensive midfielder Ibrahima Bamba.

The 21-year-old has a contract with Vitoria Guimaraes until the summer of 2025 and he has a €30 million (£25.8m) release clause in his contract.

According to O Jogo (h/t SportWitness), the Portuguese club are expecting summer offers for their prized prospect and Arsenal have been linked with the potential move.

The Gunners need to add more quality and depth to their squad and the 21-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition. Apparently, Arsenal will face competition from Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Bamba can operate as a defensive midfielder as well as a central defender. He could prove to be a quality long-term investment for both clubs. The reported €30m release clause might seem steep right now but the youngster has the potential to justify the outlay in the long run.

It is fair to assume that Arsenal and Aston Villa will look to sign the player for a more reasonable price and it remains to be seen whether Vitoria Guimaraes are ready to negotiate his departure in the coming weeks.

Arsenal need to bring in a quality partner for Thomas Partey and they need more depth in the central defence as well. Bamba could play both roles and he could be a useful squad player for Mikel Arteta.

Similarly, Unai Emery will have to add more depth in the central defence and shore up his midfield options as well.

Moving to the Premier League would be an exciting opportunity for the young midfielder and he is likely to be tempted if there is a concrete offer on the table.