Arsenal transfer scare as Champions League giants on alert for Gunners contract rebel

Arsenal are reportedly struggling to agree a new contract with William Saliba, putting Paris Saint-Germain on alert.

The Ligue 1 giants are said to be monitoring Saliba’s situation at the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners supposedly rocked by the France international’s excessive wage demands, according to the Sun.

Saliba returned from his loan at Marseille last summer to become a hugely important part of Mikel Arteta’s first-team, and the club will surely want to do all they can to keep the 22-year-old.

According to the Sun, however, PSG are showing an interest in Saliba’s situation and could be in a position to offer him much better money than Arsenal.

Saliba’s current Arsenal contract expires in a year’s time, so they’re undoubtedly going to want to get this sorted out as soon as possible.

AFC risk losing Saliba on a free transfer next summer if they can’t agree a new deal for him now, or else they could also be forced to cash in on him for a reduced fee this year.

PSG would surely relish the opportunity to bring a French talent like Saliba to the Parc des Princes as part of their rebuild this summer.