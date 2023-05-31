Aston Villa ready to invest £43 million on star who has worked with Emery

Aston Villa are ready to strengthen their defence during the summer transfer window and they have identified the Villarreal defender Pau Torres as a potential target.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a key player for the Spanish club over the years and his reliable defensive displays have attracted the attention of the West Midlands club.

Furthermore, the Spanish international has played under Aston Villa manager Unai Emery during their time together at Villarreal and Emery is now keen on a reunion at Villa Park.

The 26-year-old defender has a €50 million (£43m) release clause and his contract and a report from Spanish publication AS (h/t SportWitness) claims that Villa are ready to pay up for him. However, they will face competition from Italian giants Juventus.

Torres will be hoping to take the next step in his career and moving to the Premier League could be an exciting opportunity for him.

Aston Villa have secured European qualification and they need to improve their squad this summer. Emery will look to win the UEFA Europa Conference league with Aston Villa and players like Torres will certainly elevate the quality of the squad and help them compete with the European elite.

That 26-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he could transform Aston Villa at the back. He could form a quality partnership with Ezri Konsa next season.

The reported asking price is certainly affordable for a club with Aston Villa’s resources and it remains to be seen whether the West Midlands club can beat the competition from Juventus and secure the Spanish defender’s signature.