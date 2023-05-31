Aston Villa submit offer to sign 27-year-old with 20 goal contributions, negotiations ongoing

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Marco Asensio is set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old midfielder’s contract expires in the summer and Aston Villa are hoping to sign him on a free transfer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the West Midlands club have already submitted an opening bid to the player last week and negotiations have been ongoing for a while.

Aston Villa are pushing to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether they can secure his services.

The 27-year-old has struggled for regular game time at Real Madrid this season and a move to the Premier League could be ideal for him. Asensio is at the peak of his career and he needs to play every week. Unai Emery could provide him with the platform he needs.

The 27-year-old has proven his quality in the Spanish league with Real Madrid and he has won multiple trophies with them. Apart from his qualities as a player, Aston will benefit from his winning experience and mentality as well.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal have already made their decision on Emile Smith Rowe’s future with transfer window about to open
Chelsea already looking to give up on £75.8m star, ready to sell him this summer
Benzema the latest to consider future as Real Madrid striker offered mega-money move to Saudi

He helped Real Madrid win the UEFA Champions League and the league title last year. He will be hoping to get his career back on track with regular football at the West Midlands club next season.

The 27-year-old is versatile enough to play as a central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He will add some much-needed goals and creativity to the site. Asensio has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League and he could prove to be a major bargain for Aston Villa on a free transfer.

The midfielder has 12 goals and eight assists to his name across all competitions this season.

More Stories Marco Asensio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.