Marco Asensio is set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old midfielder’s contract expires in the summer and Aston Villa are hoping to sign him on a free transfer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the West Midlands club have already submitted an opening bid to the player last week and negotiations have been ongoing for a while.

Aston Villa are pushing to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether they can secure his services.

The 27-year-old has struggled for regular game time at Real Madrid this season and a move to the Premier League could be ideal for him. Asensio is at the peak of his career and he needs to play every week. Unai Emery could provide him with the platform he needs.

The 27-year-old has proven his quality in the Spanish league with Real Madrid and he has won multiple trophies with them. Apart from his qualities as a player, Aston will benefit from his winning experience and mentality as well.

Aston Villa have submitted an opening bid to Marco Asensio last week — as negotiations have been ongoing for days. ?? #AVFC No final decision yet, still waiting on the player as PSG have also approached Asensio, Italian clubs too. Villa, pushing to get an answer asap. pic.twitter.com/MUVIDA3J5D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2023

He helped Real Madrid win the UEFA Champions League and the league title last year. He will be hoping to get his career back on track with regular football at the West Midlands club next season.

The 27-year-old is versatile enough to play as a central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He will add some much-needed goals and creativity to the site. Asensio has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League and he could prove to be a major bargain for Aston Villa on a free transfer.

The midfielder has 12 goals and eight assists to his name across all competitions this season.