Manchester United are looking to bring in attacking reinforcements at the end of the season and they have been linked with the Portuguese international striker Goncalo Ramos.

Sharing his thoughts on the 21-year-old Benfica striker, Bruno Fernandes has now revealed (h/t Mais Futebol) that Ramos has all the attributes to succeed at Old Trafford and he is likely to improve in the coming seasons.

“He has all the qualities to play in the Premier League and when I say Premier League I also mean Manchester United. He has a lot of intensity, presses very well and is very good inside the box. He surprised me a lot at the national team as well as the other teammates. Physically, he’s strong and obviously he’s going to improve a lot because he’s young.” “If he continues to work as he has worked so far, I believe he has the potential to be one of the best strikers in the world. He’s already close to that level, but he still needs to go to a more competitive league and prove it there. I believe he has all the capabilities for that.”

The Benfica striker has 27 goals and 12 versus to his name across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a sensational long-term addition to the Manchester United attack.

The Red Devils have been overly reliant on Marcus Rashford this season and the 25-year-old England international has carried the Manchester United attack all by himself. He needs more support from his teammates next season and Ramos could prove to be a solid option.

The player has a long-term contract with Benfica and the Portuguese club are likely to demand a premium for him. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are prepared to spend big money on him.

The Red Devils are back in the Champions League and they will be hoping to compete for major trophies next year. Signing a top-quality striker should be a priority for them.

Erik ten Hag has done well to nurture talented young players throughout his managerial career and he could help the Portuguese international develop into a top-class player for Manchester United. Ramos recently scored a memorable hat trick in the World Cup with his country and he will be hoping to take the next step in his development with a move to the Premier League.