Club expect Arsenal will end up paying £75m transfer fee for their star player

Brighton reportedly expect that Arsenal will end up agreeing to pay their asking price of £75million for star player Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuador international looks an elite talent in the making and it seems only a matter of time before he lands himself a big move to one of Europe’s top clubs.

Brighton want £75m for Caicedo, and they believe Arsenal will meet their valuation for the 21-year-old, with personal terms between the club and the player agreed back in January, according to Football Transfers.

Caicedo looks a great fit for Arsenal’s midfield, and the report suggests he won’t be the only high-profile addition to the squad this summer.

Football Transfers’ report states that Caicedo joining the Gunners won’t affect their move for West Ham’s Declan Rice, so Mikel Arteta could be set to majorly strengthen in that department.

As good as Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka were for much of the 2022/23 campaign, there is surely a need for younger players in that area of the pitch, and Caicedo and Rice both look like they’ll be among the best in the world in their positions for much of the next decade or so.