Chelsea are reportedly willing to sell Kai Havertz at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old German international has a contract with the Blues until the summer of 2025 but Chelsea could look to part ways with him if there is a suitable offer on the table.

Havertz has been one of Chelsea’s most expensive signings in recent years but he has failed to live up to the expectations since his £75.8 million move to Stamford Bridge.

The German has just 9 goals across all competitions this season and he has scored a total of 32 goals since joining the club back in 2020.

Havertz was expected to add goals and creativity to the site but his performance is have been rather inconsistent and despite the fact that he scored the winning goal for Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League final during his debut campaign the Blues are willing to cut their losses on him.

A report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea have set a €60 million price for the attacker and clubs like Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on him. The German giants could certainly use more attacking reinforcements and Havertz could prove to be a quality acquisition for them. A return to Bundesliga could be ideal for the 23-year-old as well.

He played his best football with Bayer Leverkusen in Germany and he will fancy his chances of getting back to his best in the Bundesliga once again. As for Chelsea, they have struggled to score goals this season and they should look to invest in a reliable striker.