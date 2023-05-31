Chelsea announce August date for the Game4Ukraine

It’s often forgotten that football can really do some good for certain causes if handled in a sensitive and correct manner, and Chelsea have announced the use of their Stamford Bridge ground for the Game4Ukraine.

The west Londoners have opened the doors for charities such as Soccer Aid in the past, and on this occasion, the official Chelsea website note that the match will take place on Saturday, August 5 with a kick-off time of 6pm.

It will be played in support of Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s United24 initiative and the idea of the match is to raise immediate funds for the rebuilding of a school which had been decimated by Russian missiles during the war between the two countries.

All monies, whether that be from sponsorship, ticket sales or merchandise, will go directly to the cause.

Former Chelsea and Ukrainian legend, Andriy Shevchenko and Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko will captain ‘Team Blue’ and ‘Team Yellow,’ and it’s believed that some of the best players to have played the game in recent years will turn out for what is a very worthy cause.

It will give fans of the beautiful game a chance to see some legendary players up close, with a full-to-the-rafters Stamford Bridge providing a perfect back drop for a game which is sure to live long in the memory.

For anyone attending the match, knowing that their ticket cost will be going directly to the organisation that will help to build the school is surely reason enough to purchase.