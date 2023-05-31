‘Chelsea are the favourites’ – Blues tipped to sign 24-year-old title-winning forward

Chelsea are looking to bring in a reliable goal scorer at the end of the season and they have identified Victor Osimhen as a target.

According to journalist Alex Crook, Chelsea are currently favourites to sign the 24-year-old Nigerian striker at the end of the season.

Crook revealed to GiveMeSport that Chelsea have the resources to secure an agreement with Napoli in the coming months.

He said: “Vlahovic would be cheaper than the other two, but Chelsea are the favourites for Osimhen because of the price. “I think Daniel Levy is still reluctant to sell Kane to a Premier League rival and Manchester United want to get their business done as early as possible because they don’t want to get drawn into a Frenkie de Jong-style pursuit where they don’t end up getting him.”

Osimhen has been one of the best strikers in the world this season scoring 30 goals across all competitions. He helped Napoli win the Italian league title and reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. The 24-year-old has clearly proven himself in Italy and he could be looking to take the next step in his career. A move to Stamford Bridge could be an attractive option for him.

Despite their disappointing campaign, Chelsea remain one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have a formidable squad at their disposal. They will be hoping to challenge for major trophies next year and signing a world-class striker could be the final piece of the puzzle for them.

Co-owner Todd Boehly has invested around €600 million on new signings since taking over and he has the resources to fund a move for Osimhen as well.

The 24-year-old is yet to enter his peak years and he could improve further with coaching and experience. Although he is likely to cost a premium this summer, the striker has the ability to justify the outlay in the long run.

Chelsea have struggled to find the back of the net consistently this year and someone like Osimhen could transform them into genuine title contenders.