Chelsea could rival Liverpool for transfer of Bundesliga midfielder

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Chelsea could reportedly be looking at Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone as one of a number of possible targets in that position this summer.

The Blues are keen on the highly-rated young Frenchman, who has impressed in the Bundesliga and who looks set to attract plenty of interest this summer.

Liverpool have been linked with Kone by Get French Football News, and now a report from the Evening Standard claim he’s one of Chelsea’s targets in case they fail to land Declan Rice.

One imagines it’s going to be difficult for Chelsea to get all the players they want after such a difficult season, with the west London giants finishing all the way down in 12th place and missing out on a place in Europe.

Manu Kone to Chelsea or Liverpool?
More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea in talks over new multi-year front-of-shirt sponsor deal
Transfer news: Chelsea duo axed by Pochettino, trio chase Vlahovic, club’s transfer vow to Caicedo, Man City exit blocked
New Leeds signing could stay at the club despite relegation

Liverpool weren’t at their best either, dropping out of the Champions League places, but they can at least point to Europa League football, and more recent success under Jurgen Klopp.

Chelsea look pretty chaotic under their new owners, so it remains to be seen if Kone will want to join the flurry of recent signings made by the club, with barely any f them looking like working out based on what we’ve seen from them so far.

More Stories Manu Kone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.