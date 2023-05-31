Chelsea face competition from Premier League rivals for teenage wonderkid

When Chelsea step out onto the pitch for their first game of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, their starting XI could look quite a bit different to the one which played against Newcastle on the final day of the 2022/23 season.

Indeed, given the Financial Fair Play issues that the club could find itself exposed to, the fact that new man in charge, Mauricio Pochettino, will want to put his own stamp on the squad and the sheer amount of players that need to be shed to save on salaries, the make up of the entire first-team squad could be significantly changed.

There’ll almost certainly be interest in those players leaving, given that in some cases the Blues could be forced to take a lower transfer fee just to help to balance the books.

From Pochettino’s point of view, getting in the right type of player is key, and those who bring value, both in financial and sporting terms.

According to the Evening Standard, the west Londoners are keeping tabs on Gambia’s teenage wonderkid, Adama Bojang, who is enjoying a decent U20 World Cup tournament in Argentina at present.

It’s reported that the 19-year-old is also wanted by London rivals Crystal Palace, as well as Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Things are bound to hot up once the U20 World Cup has concluded, and though he may be one for the future rather than the present, Chelsea need to be in the conversation for players like Bojang.