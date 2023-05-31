Chelsea are said to be in advanced talks with Allianz in the hope they can become their new shirt sponsor.

This comes from Football Insider, who say that Chelsea are hopeful of agreeing a deal with the German financial giants, as their current contract with Three expires this summer.

Their relationship with Three began in 2020, the club shaking hands with the telecommunications company on a £120million (per FI), three-year contract.

Allianz are best known for their two-decade-long sponsorship relationship with Bayern Munich, from the men’s squad all the way down to the youth teams, with their stadium known as the Allianz Arena.

Since July 2017, Juventus’ stadium has also been known as the Allianz stadium, which shows the German company’s reach across Europe.

With those two clubs having their stadiums named for sponsorship reasons, it is understood that Chelsea are just looking for the company to become their front-of-shirt sponsor, relaxing any fears that Stamford Bridge will be renamed.