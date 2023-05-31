Chelsea in talks over new multi-year front-of-shirt sponsor deal

Chelsea’s sponsorship deal with British telecommunication company Three is set to expire this year and consequently, the Londoners are now believed to be in talks with a different company.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Todd Boehly’s Blues are negotiating with German finance giants Allianz over a potential multi-year sponsorship deal that would see the brand replace Three as the Premier League team’s main front-of-shirt sponsor.

Three’s inclusion on the Chelsea kit was always a controversial one – fans didn’t really take to how the kit looked with rival fans often referencing the company’s name whenever the team conceded three goals in a game.

Allianz, however, could prove a popular choice. The German financial giants are best known for their sponsorship of Bayern Munich’s stadium; the Allianz Arena, and are widely regarded as a top-tier European brand.

Nevertheless, with talks still ongoing and an agreement yet to be reached, fans will be forced to imagine how next season’s kit could look.

