Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set to leave Chelsea this summer as the Blues prepare to move into a new squad era under Mauricio Pochettino.

According to Fabrizio Romano earlier this week, Pochettino is set to oversee the departure of up to ten players this summer as Chelsea look to clear out a host of names to lower their squad size and Loftus-Cheek looks set to be part of this expected exodus.

The 27-year old, who made his debut for Chelsea in 2014, is said to have been in serious talks with AC Milan recently, and his mannerisms when being substituted on the final day of the season against Newcastle suggested that it could be farewell for the Cobham graduate.

Ruben Loftus Cheek with what looks like a farewell goodbye, you’ll be missed ?? PROPA CHELS COBHAM CREATED #ChelseaFc pic.twitter.com/S0PW9gPUBi — MrSkipTheVWR ?? (@DremGetsTickets) May 28, 2023

Now, according to Football Insider, Loftus-Cheek has officially been told that he is free to depart this summer and with his contract set to run out in 2024, it seems the perfect time to part ways.

The England international is loved by many at Chelsea and after 155 appearances, a Premier League, Europa League and a Super Cup to his name, he can be very proud of his achievements as a Blue.