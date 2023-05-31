There is Thomas Tuchel regret at Chelsea now despite clear issues emerging

There is reportedly regret at Chelsea about the way Thomas Tuchel’s time at the club came to an end so quickly.

The German tactician had won the Champions League during his reign at Stamford Bridge, whilst also leading the team to two cup finals last season, only to lose on penalties to Liverpool both times.

According to the Guardian, there is a sense that Tuchel had lost the dressing room, while there was also clear disagreement over transfers that summer.

Still, the report suggests there is now regret at Chelsea about perhaps rushing into dismissing Tuchel, with the west London giants ending up having an absolutely awful season under Graham Potter and then interim manager Frank Lampard.

On top of that, Tuchel himself is now back in management with Bayern Munich, and led them to the Bundesliga title.

Mauricio Pochettino has been announced as Chelsea’s new manager for next season, but one imagines there are still plenty of CFC supporters who would take Tuchel back in a heartbeat.