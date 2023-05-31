Pochettino has already decided not to keep two Chelsea players, says Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has provided some intriguing Chelsea transfer news following the official announcement of Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s new manager.

It seems the new Blues boss has already decided to let Joao Felix and Denis Zakaria go back to their parent clubs after spending this season on loan at Stamford Bridge.

Zakaria joined from Juventus in the summer but has barely featured for Chelsea under any of their managers, and it probably shouldn’t be too surprising to see that Pochettino also doesn’t have plans for him.

See below as Romano confirms that the Switzerland international will head back to Juve before a further decision on his future…

Mauricio Pochettino has decided also on Denis Zakaria: Swiss midfielder’s set to leave Chelsea in June, he’s not part of the plans. ?? #CFC Chelsea will not trigger the buy option clause, Zakaria will return at Juventus and then will assess his options. pic.twitter.com/uJTsi40089 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Romano also spoke on YouTube about the Felix situation, with the Portugal international heading back to Atletico Madrid after a fairly underwhelming spell in west London since joining on loan back in January.

MORE: Has this player been promised a transfer to Chelsea?

It seems this decision came as something of a surprise as Chelsea were happy with Felix, and the player was also happy with the club, but Pochettino appears to have been key, according to Romano, as he prefers instead to focus on Christopher Nkunku in that position.

Romano adds that Felix will now be made available by Atletico, so other clubs could get the chance to sign him on a permanent transfer.