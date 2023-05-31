All parties confident as Euro giants close in on agreement with Chelsea star

Chelsea FC
Posted by

It reportedly looks like Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is edging closer to a transfer to AC Milan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing on his official Twitter account, Romano says that Loftus-Cheek is close to an agreement with the Serie A giants, with all parties seemingly confident and optimistic about this deal going through.

Talks have been going on for a while now and it seems good progress has been made for Loftus-Cheek to leave Stamford Bridge for the San Siro.

See below for details from Romano’s Twitter account as Milan close in on this promising signing of the 27-year-old England international…

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal transfer scare as Champions League giants on alert for Gunners contract rebel
Video: Unprofessional West Ham stars prepare for biggest game of their careers by fooling around in water park
£70m+ Chelsea & Arsenal target has been given transfer promise by his manager

Some Chelsea fans will surely be disappointed to see Loftus-Cheek leaving, with the versatile midfielder looking like a promising young player when he first rose up through the club’s academy.

Injuries have derailed his progress since then, however, but Milan will surely feel they’re getting a fine addition to their squad if he can stay fit and get back to his best.

More Stories Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.