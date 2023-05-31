Graham Potter warned Chelsea board they were over-paying for one high-profile January signing

Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter reportedly felt that the club were over-paying for Enzo Fernandez when they brought him in from Benfica this January.

The Argentina international had a superb World Cup in Qatar, winning the trophy with his country and firmly establishing himself as one of the finest young players in the world on the biggest stage.

This led to Chelsea spending much of January pursuing him, but the Guardian claim that Potter had some doubts about the deal, warning the Blues board that the player looked over-priced at £106.8million, only for the board to go through with it anyway.

It’s fair to say Potter may have had a point, with Fernandez not yet living up to expectations at Stamford Bridge, though, in fairness, he’s one of many players to have gone backwards in this rather chaotic Chelsea side.

Others like Mykhaylo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling and Marc Cucurella also looked like world beaters before joining Chelsea, and are now struggling, and it remains to be seen if things can now pick up under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Still, if Fernandez doesn’t recover his best form soon, one wonders if Chelsea fans will look back quite differently on the Potter era, with the former Brighton boss not given much time whilst a flurry of new signings came in, some of which perhaps weren’t to his liking.