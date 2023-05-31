Crystal Palace, along with several other European clubs, have made contact to sign Borussia Monchengladbach forward Alassane Plea.

That’s according to journalist Santi Aouna, who claims Palace, Fulham and West Ham are all vying for the striker’s signature – as are former club Lyon.

?????? ?? #Bundesliga | ? Alassane Pléa is thinking of leaving Monchengladbach and dreams of returning to Ligue 1. ? West Ham, Fulham and Crystal Palace have made initial contact. ? Behind the scenes, OL is pushing to bring him back. W @sebnondahttps://t.co/qkoBRzYIyZ pic.twitter.com/TC9nFE31Sa — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) May 30, 2023

Reportedly keen to leave the Bundesliga, although Plea’s preference is to return to Ligue 1, with such strong interest in him coming from the Premier League, the forward may be pursued to challenge himself in England’s top-flight.

During his five years with Gladbach, Plea, who has up to three years left on his deal, has scored 49 goals in 174 games in all competitions.