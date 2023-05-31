Crystal Palace make contact to land clinical finisher from Europe

Crystal Palace, along with several other European clubs, have made contact to sign Borussia Monchengladbach forward Alassane Plea.

That’s according to journalist Santi Aouna, who claims Palace, Fulham and West Ham are all vying for the striker’s signature – as are former club Lyon.

Reportedly keen to leave the Bundesliga, although Plea’s preference is to return to Ligue 1, with such strong interest in him coming from the Premier League, the forward may be pursued to challenge himself in England’s top-flight.

During his five years with Gladbach, Plea, who has up to three years left on his deal, has scored 49 goals in 174 games in all competitions.

