Fulham monitoring the situation of Man United star ahead of potential exit

Fulham could make a surprise move for Man United’s Fred this summer as the Cottagers look to strengthen their squad after a positive 2022/23 campaign.

Man United also plan to do the same and Erik ten Hag is looking to bring in a midfielder to replace the outgoing Marcel Sabitzer and potentially the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred.

A new player for the middle of the park could trigger one of the two names above to leave and according to Todofichajes, Fulham are ready to pounce should the Brazilian decide to depart Old Trafford.

Following Fulham’s final game of the season against Man United, Marco Silva was spotted talking to Fred and it sent the rumour mill into overload.

This might be the foundation for the reports that follow but it is a move that makes sense for the 30-year-old should it look like his game time will be reduced next season.

Fred’s contract ends in 2024, therefore, this would be the last summer in which Man United could get a decent fee for the Brazil star.