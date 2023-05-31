Harry Kane only willing to leave Tottenham for one team this summer

Harry Kane is said to only be interested in joining Manchester United this summer over any other team this summer should an offer come in for him.

This is according to The Sun, who say that Kane is keen to stay in the country should he find himself on the move this summer.

Luckily for United, they need a striker with Wout Weghorst unlikely to be back at the club next summer after his loan and Anthony Martial seriously struggling for fitness over the years, and who better to take the mantle than Kane?

The 29-year old has just come off the back of a 30-goal Premier League season that has gone seriously under the radar due to Erling Haaland’s 36-goal haul in his debut season in England.

His tally for this season puts him 47 goals off Alan Shearer’s league record, so it’s understandable that he would prefer a stay in England should the wheels of a transfer be put into motion.

There were murmurings that a move to Chelsea could happen for the England captain with the Blues having appointed former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, with Kane kickstarting his Tottenham career under the Argentine, but club chairman Daniel Levy is unlikely to let his star man move to a London rival.

That puts Arsenal out of the question as well and with Liverpool not needing a number nine, that surely leaves United as the team most likely to lure him away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, so let’s see what happens regarding the striker this summer.