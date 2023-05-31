Joao Felix could move on from Atletico Madrid this summer with a big offer said to be in front of the Portuguese winger.

The big news coming out of Chelsea yesterday was that incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino does not want Felix as part of his Blues squad next season, meaning he will be sent back to Atleti this summer.

Now, in an interview with AStv, journalist Manu Sainz detailed what the future holds for the 23-year old.

“Pochettino has of course said that he does not want Felix as part of his team next season, but when he returns to Atletico, he is going to have teams to go to, important teams.

“I’m told that his situation is going to be resolved by sending him to a team with a big offer in Europe that loves him, I’m unsure who that team is but I’m told a move is not going to be an issue.”

With Felix set to say goodbye to Chelsea, a team where it was well documented that he felt at home with, it’ll be interesting to see if he’ll be able to get comfortable at another club this summer, whoever that may be.