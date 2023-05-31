Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid after 14 years following huge offer from club

Karim Benzema is set to leave Real Madrid after 14 years in order to move to Saudi Arabia to play for champions Al Ittihad.

The news broke on Tuesday that the French superstar was considering an offer from Saudi Arabia but Madrid outlet AS are now reporting that the forward is almost certain to make the move.

The government of Saudi Arabia are believed to have been working on the signing of Benzema for months and everything seems to indicate that they have finally managed to convince him.

The 35-year-old will sign a two-year contract at Al Ittihad worth a staggering €100m euros tax-free per season.

Benzema to leave Real Madrid
Benzema is out of contract with Real Madrid at the end of the season but many expected the striker to stay for another year. The La Liga giants were not planning to bring in another world-class number nine during the upcoming window but that will have to change now.

The French superstar has been an incredible servant for Real over the years and that peaked last season with the 35-year-old’s sensational campaign earning him the Ballon d’Or.

