Leeds United have been linked with a move to hire former Rangers and Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard as the club’s next permanent manager.

Gerrard is out of work at the moment, but has been highly regarded in the game since his impressive stint in Glasgow with Rangers, even if things didn’t quite go to plan for him at Villa Park.

Leeds need a new manager as they prepare for life in the Championship next season, with prospective new owners the 49ers said to be considering Gerrard as their top target.

Strachan has previously heaped praise on Stevie G for the work he did at Rangers, praising his set-up in training as “very clever”.

“All coaches take things from others, and I’ve done the same, having watched Klopp’s sessions a few years ago. The way Gerrard and Gary McAllister have set Rangers up is very clever,” Strachan said in 2019.