Lionel Messi gives Barcelona deadline to prove they can sign him this summer

Lionel Messi has given Barcelona a deadline to prove that they can sign him this summer as the Catalan club work hard behind the scenes to make the move financially possible.

The World Cup winner is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and it is still uncertain where the 35-year-old will end up.

Barcelona is Messi’s priority and the La Liga giants are desperate to have him back but their financial issues are getting in the way. According to Matteo Moretto, the Argentina star has now given the Spanish club a 10-day deadline to confirm if they can sign him or not.

Barcelona will have to raise the funds to comply with La Liga’s financial fair play rule by selling stars, reducing their wage bill and proving how much Messi will bring to the club in terms of revenue.

Matteo Moretto is also reporting that Barcelona are pushing Ansu Fati to leave the club which would raise a significant amount of cash to bring back the World Cup winner.

There will likely be a lot of twists and turns in this saga over the next few days, but 10 is all the Catalan giants have to prove to Messi that they can bring him back.