Lionel Messi could reportedly still end up sealing a surprise transfer to the Premier League this summer, according to latest reports in Spain.

Although Messi has been strongly tipped to leave Paris Saint-Germain and return to former club Barcelona, it seems this is not yet set in stone.

One major issue is that the Catalan giants have Financial Fair Play worries, and may have to sell a number of first-team players before being able to afford to re-sign Messi.

The Argentina international is already expected to have offers from Saudi Arabia, but a report from Ole also claims that English sides are still keen on snapping him up.

What next for Lionel Messi?
Messi is close to becoming a free agent, which means clubs can save money on a transfer fee, though his wages will surely still be unaffordable for most.

The 35-year-old remains one of the finest footballers in the world even if he isn’t getting any younger, and it would still be exciting to see him in the Premier League before his career comes to an end.

