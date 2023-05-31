Liverpool and Aston Villa target confirms he is leaving Leicester City

Leicester City’s relegation to the Championship will prompt plenty of players to leave the Foxes and Youri Tielemans has taken to social media to announce his exit.

The Belgium international is out of contract at the King Power at the end of June and the midfielder is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Aston Villa are strong contenders for Tieleman’s signature as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of playing in Europe next season.

Speaking on The Walk On Podcast this month, The Athletic’s James Pearce stated about a Liverpool move for the Premier League star: “Tielemans I would put in the bracket of being a possibility just because he’s free.”

The Reds are unlikely to make a move for the 26-year-old but it is not out of the equation given that the Merseyside club plan to bring in three midfielders over the summer.

On Wednesday, Tielemans announced his exit from Leicester and wrote a message to the Foxes’ fanbase.

The midfielder said on Instagram: “Dear Leicester fans, after four and a half special years and with a lot of gratitude I’m bidding farewell to this incredible club,” the Belgium international said in a video on Instagram.

“From the first day I set foot on this ground, your warmth and passion embraced me.

“Victory and triumph, love, hope and even defeat, we’ve shared many special moments together.

“I am forever grateful for your unwavering support, thank you to Khun Top, the board, the staff, the players and fans for having given me and my family a home.

“This is not a goodbye, but a heartfelt farewell. With pride, love and eternal gratitude, Youri Tielemans.”