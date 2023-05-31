Liverpool leading race for Bundesliga star who could be signed for only €40m

It has emerged this week that Liverpool have entered talks to sign Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone and it is believed that the Reds are leading the race for the 22-year-old.

Midfielders are Jurgen Klopp’s top priority this summer and Liverpool are close to bringing in their main target Alexis Mac Allister, who will cost the Merseyside club around €70m.

At least two more are expected to follow and Kone has now emerged as a candidate to join Klopp’s squad. According to SportBILD’s Tobi Altschäffl, the journalist told Empire of the Kop that the Premier League giants are leading the race for the 22-year-old and that he will cost no more than €40m.

The reporter also said that Liverpool have a very good chance of signing the midfielder as Borussia Monchengladbach know they have to sell him.

German reporter says Kone to Liverpool could easily happen

Altschäffl told Empire of the Kop that €40m should be enough to sign Kone and if Liverpool really want the midfielder, a move could happen quickly.

“I don’t think he’s a top, top priority, a No.1, but I think this is a deal which is easier than the big deals like… I don’t want to compare him to anyone like Kylian Mbappe. It’s only about potentially discussing valuation, like is he €30m, or €35 or €40m,” the journalist said.

“Kone is more likely because he’s not going to have a high transfer fee. Maybe at the end its €30m plus €5m bonus – something like that. This could go fast if Liverpool are pushing.”