Liverpool one step away from signing €70m midfielder as father arrives tomorrow

Liverpool are moving in on their first signing of the summer transfer window as the father of Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister is set to arrive in England tomorrow to finalise the deal.

That is according to Argentinian journalist German Garcia Grova, who reports that Mac Allister’s father arrives in Liverpool tomorrow to go over the final details of his contract and to start finalising the move to Anfield.

The World Cup winner will sign a contract at the Merseyside club until 2028 and will cost the Reds around €70m.

This is the first piece in Jurgen Klopp’s puzzle to help Liverpool get back to competing at the top and other midfielders are expected to follow to strengthen the German’s midfield.

Mac Allister has had a huge season in his career at Brighton playing a pivotal role in the Seagull’s qualifying for the Europa League next season and that was not exclusive to club football as the Argentina star helped change his country’s fortunes at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 24-year-old will be a great addition to Liverpool as he is much needed creative outlet and his range of passing should benefit the Reds’ forward line throughout next season.