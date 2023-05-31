Liverpool are interested in signing the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone at the end of the season.

According to a report from Get French Football News, Liverpool have made preliminary contact with the 22-year-old midfielder and they are looking to sign him this summer.

Apparently, clubs like Manchester United and Newcastle United are interested in the player as well.

The French under-21 international has been a key player for the Bundesliga club this season and he could prove to be a superb long-term acquisition for Liverpool.

It is no secret that Liverpool need to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer and Kone will add some much-needed creativity, flair and drive in the middle of the park. The 22-year-old is a prodigious young talent with a bright future ahead of him and working under a world-class manager like Jurgen Klopp could help him improve further.

The 22-year-old is naturally a box-to-box midfielder but can operate as an attacking midfielder and a defensive midfielder. His versatility will be an added bonus for the Reds if they manage to secure his signature.

Liverpool have lost players like James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita on free transfers this summer and they will have to bring in multiple conditions in order to fill the void.

Kone would be a quality long-term investment for them. It remains to be seen whether the Reds can fend off competition from Manchester United and Newcastle. The two clubs have more financial resources and they are in the Champions League as well.