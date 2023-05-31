Liverpool plot ambitious summer move for £87m-rated Premier League star

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

According to a report from Goal via Mirror, Liverpool have now made contact with Newcastle United regarding a move for the Brazilian international.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for Newcastle since joining the club 18 months ago and he has helped them secure Champions League qualification this year. He is undoubtedly one of the best players at the club and Newcastle are unlikely to sanction his departure anytime soon.

The Magpies are looking to put together a formidable squad capable of challenging for trophies and they need to hold on to their best players.

Meanwhile, it is no secret that they need to bring in quality options in the middle of the park. Bruno Guimaraes is well-settled in the Premier League and he is undoubtedly one of the most reliable performers in the top flight right now.

He could improve Liverpool if he joined them this summer.

Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they do not need the money. It remains to be seen how Liverpool convince the Magpies to sell their prized prospect during the summer transfer window.

Reports claim that Newcastle are trying to renew the midfielder’s contract and tie him down to a new long-term deal. Mirror adds that the player is currently valued at £87 million.

Liverpool have to strengthen multiple positions this summer and it would be quite surprising if they decided to spend £87m on one signing.