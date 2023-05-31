Liverpool make contact to rival Man United for transfer of 22-year-old talent

Liverpool have reportedly made contact over the potential transfer of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone.

The 22-year-old is one of the most exciting young players in Europe at the moment, and it looks like the Reds have made initial steps to try to lure him to Anfield.

According to Get French Football News, preliminary contacts have taken place between Liverpool and Kone as they sound out the Frenchman over a possible move, with the player expected to leave Gladbach this summer.

The report notes that Manchester United have also been linked with an interest in Kone in the past, with RMC Sport previously stating the Red Devils could try moving for him this summer.

Liverpool and Man Utd both have issues in midfield at the moment, so whoever wins the race for Kone could be making a significant signing to help them next season.

LFC finished outside the top four, so surely need to think about a long-term replacement for someone like Fabinho, who has not been at his best in recent months.

United, meanwhile, would do well to bring in an alternative to the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay as they prepare to be back in the Champions League and build on a solid third-place finish in 2022/23.