Man United have negative feelings over Harry Kane move due to one reason

Man United are not optimistic about signing Tottenham’s Harry Kane this summer despite the striker being their number one target.

According to Football Insider, the Manchester club have negative feelings about a move for the England international as they believe Daniel Levy will play hardball and drag the saga on throughout the summer window.

Erik ten Hag is said to want to wrap up all of Man United’s business early in the window in order to prepare his squad for a title challenge ahead of the new campaign. The Dutch coach is targeting another goalkeeper, a centre-back, a midfielder and most important of all, a number nine.

Kane is Man United’s number one target with the striker’s contract expiring next summer, meaning that this is the last transfer window where Tottenham can get a really good fee for the 29-year-old.

The Spurs star would be a huge game-changer for Ten Hag should he land the Englishman as the Tottenham superstar has had a sensational season.