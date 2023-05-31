Man United make transfer decision on 30-year-old defender

Manchester United will not stand in Harry Maguire’s way if the defender wishes to leave the club in search of more regular playing time.

Despite being the Red Devils’ captain, Maguire, 30, has fallen down in Erik Ten Hag’s pecking order following the arrivals of Raphael Varane and instant fan-favourite Lisandro Martinez.

Forced to accept a bit-part role on his manager’s bench, Maguire has started just eight Premier League games this season, and with his playing time unlikely to increase next term, the England international will have little choice but to sound out a summer transfer if he’s serious about reigniting his stagnating career.

And according to a recent report from ESPN, Ten Hag will schedule talks with the former Leicester City centre-back ahead of listening to offers from rival clubs once the summer window opens next month.

Although there may be multiple clubs interested in signing United’s number five, David Moyes’ West Ham are expected to be one of the more serious suitors following strong interest during the winter window.

Currently valued at £25m (TM), it goes without saying that the Red Devils stand no chance of recouping anywhere near the £87m they paid for him four years ago.