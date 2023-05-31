Man United preparing to announce defender has signed new contract

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are set to announce that full-back Diogo Dalot has signed a new contract.

That’s according to transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Portuguese defender has agreed to extend his stay at Old Trafford until 2028.

Highly regarded by manager Erik Ten Hag, Dalot, 24, has, and looks set to continue, to play an important role under the Dutchman.

And clearly eager to see the European defender commit to new and improved terms, the 24-year-old after reportedly penning a new deal, will offer the Red Devils arguably the best years of his career.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United make transfer decision on 30-year-old defender
Newcastle handed major boost as linked £60m star refuses to rule out summer move
‘Exceptional’ – Fulham star wanted by Arsenal almost certain to leave says Schwarzer

Fans will probably be delighted that the side’s number 20 has agreed to a new deal. With his current one set to expire this time next year, failure to act quickly could have left the club in a vulnerable position at the mid-way point of next season.

During his five years in Manchester, Dalot, who was signed by former manager Jose Mourinho from FC Porto, has gone on to score three goals and provide six assists in 107 matches in all competitions.

More Stories Diogo Dalot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.