Man United looking to rival Chelsea for 27-year-old goalkeeper

Manchester United’s summer priority will likely be a striker followed by a new central midfielder, but there will also be interest in bringing in a new goalkeeper.

Despite David De Gea being the club’s number one for well over a decade, the Spaniard’s time at Old Trafford appears to be coming to an end. Although it is likely the veteran shot-stopper will stay for at least one more season, Erik Ten Hag recently admitted there are no guarantees the 32-year-old will remain the same squad status.

“Yes, but I will not say he’ll always be my number one because in a club like Man United there must be competition in all positions,” the Dutchman told The Times.

And ahead of an important summer that could see Ten Hag target a new keeper to at least rival De Gea, according to Corriere dello Sport (page 15), the 20-time league winners have identified Inter Milan’s Andre Onana as a potential target.

Even though the Cameroon international only joined from Ajax 12 months ago, the Italian giants are believed to be open to selling him for around £40m.

Chelsea are also interested in Onana, 27, though. The Blues, who will look to replace Edouard Mendy and Kepa, are reported to be preparing to make Inter Milan an offer (The Times).

During his opening year in Serie A, Inter Milan’s number one, who has four years left on his deal, has kept 19 clean sheets in 40 matches in all competitions.