Manchester City open talks with Chelsea midfielder over summer move

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Mateo Kovacic is being targeted by Manchester City with discussions already said to have taken place over a transfer this summer.

With the Premier League season officially over, transfer rumours will be coming thick and fast, and Fabrizio Romano has dropped a bomb in the last half an hour with a tweet detailing City’s desire to sign Kovacic.

Kovacic has just one year left on his Chelsea deal and with the Blues set to bring in at least two extra midfielders this summer, the Croatian could be on his way.

City’s positive discussions with the 29-year old suggest that their confidence in tying Ilkay Gundogan down to a new contract is waning, with the German due to leave at the end of June upon the expiry of his deal, with Arsenal and Barcelona two teams very interested in him.

More Stories / Latest News
Lionel Messi gives Barcelona deadline to prove they can sign him this summer
15-year old JFC Berlin player dies after being hit by Metz player
Liverpool leading race for Bundesliga star who could be signed for only €40m

The signing of Kovacic would yet again present shrewd business by the club as they get themselves a player with in-league experience that will allow City to continue to be one of the best sides in Europe.

More Stories Mateo Kovacic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.