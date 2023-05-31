Manchester City open talks with Chelsea midfielder over summer move

Mateo Kovacic is being targeted by Manchester City with discussions already said to have taken place over a transfer this summer.

With the Premier League season officially over, transfer rumours will be coming thick and fast, and Fabrizio Romano has dropped a bomb in the last half an hour with a tweet detailing City’s desire to sign Kovacic.

EXCL: Manchester City have opened concrete talks to sign Mateo Kovacic in the summer. Positive discussions took place with player’s camp in the last few days over personal terms ?? #MCFC Chelsea, open to selling Kovacic as part of midfield revolution. Talks will continue soon. pic.twitter.com/a9IL6NSdug — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2023

Kovacic has just one year left on his Chelsea deal and with the Blues set to bring in at least two extra midfielders this summer, the Croatian could be on his way.

City’s positive discussions with the 29-year old suggest that their confidence in tying Ilkay Gundogan down to a new contract is waning, with the German due to leave at the end of June upon the expiry of his deal, with Arsenal and Barcelona two teams very interested in him.

The signing of Kovacic would yet again present shrewd business by the club as they get themselves a player with in-league experience that will allow City to continue to be one of the best sides in Europe.