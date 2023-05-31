Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the French international defender Benjamin Pavard.

According to L’Equipe via Get French Football News, the 27-year-old defender is keen on living Bayern Munich at the end of the season and a number of clubs are keeping tabs on him.

The 27-year-old can operate as a central defender as well as a right-back. His versatility will be an added bonus for the Red Devils if they managed to sign him.

Pavard is an exceptional passer from the back and he has the defensive quality to succeed in the Premier League as well. Manchester United need to add more depth in the defence and the 27-year-old could prove to be an upgrade on players like Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire.

The 2018 World Cup winner has proven himself in Germany and he will be looking to take the next step in his career. The opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League could be an attractive option.

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have the finances to get the deal done. Apparently, Spanish giants Barcelona are keen on the player as well and they have been in regular contact with the defender’s entourage.

It will be interesting to see if the French international is willing to snub a move to the Premier League in favour of joining Barcelona. The 27-year-old is at the peak of his powers right now and he could be a key player for both European clubs in the coming seasons.