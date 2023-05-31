Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga.

The 21-year-old has been a key player for the Spanish club this season and he could prove to be a solid long-term addition to the Manchester United midfield.

Veiga has 9 goals and 4 assists to his name in the Spanish league and he could be the ideal long-term replacement for Christian Eriksen. The Denmark international is on his last legs and Erik ten Hag needs to bring in an alternative soon.

Manchester United need a creative midfielder who can break down stubborn opposition defences and the 21-year-old Spaniard could prove to be the ideal option.

Veiga has the potential to develop into a top-class midfielder and a move to Manchester United could be the ideal next step in his career.

As per AS (h/t SportWitness), the player has a €40 million (£34.5m) release clause in his contract and Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to pay that kind of money for him.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can get the deal done in the coming weeks. They managed to win the English League Cup this season and they will be competing against Manchester City in the FA Cup final now.

Manchester United have also made it to the UEFA Champions League and they will be hoping to compete for major trophies next year. Bringing in the right reinforcements this summer should be a top priority for them and Veiga should prove to be a wise addition.