Anthony Martial’s Manchester United future could come to an end this summer with the club ready to listen to offers for him.

In terms of game time, the season is officially over for Martial, with him set to miss the FA Cup Final this weekend against Manchester City through a hamstring injury.

Now, Football Insider are reporting that United are ready to bring their eight-year relationship with the Frenchman to an end, with injuries continuing to hamper him.

Martial signed for United from Monaco in 2015 for £36million, making him the world’s most expensive teenager at the time, but despite scoring 88 times for the Red Devils, consistency has been a huge issue for him.

Per Transfermarkt, Martial has missed 77 matches for United through injury across his eight years with the club and to this day, he is still struggling to put his problems behind him.

Now 27 and about to enter the last year of his contract, the club’s hierarchy feel that now is the time to move him on while he still holds some value.

However, while currently earning £250,000 p/week (per Capology), it remains to be seen just who will take a punt on the man who was touted as the next best thing following his transfer to the Premier League, as he won the Golden Boy award in 2015 for being the best Under-21 player in Europe.

If Martial does depart, hopefully he can find somewhere that suits him and can give him a fresh start as he tries desperately to put his injury troubles behind him.