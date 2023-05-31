Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and he needs to leave the club in order to play regularly next season.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has already identified a potential replacement for the French attacker.

Apparently, he wants Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen to replace Martial at Manchester United next season.

The 23-year-old winger has been in outstanding form for the German club and he has 14 goals and 11 assists to his name across all competitions. Diaby is versatile enough to play on either flank and he could prove to be an excellent addition to the Manchester United attack.

Wingers Jadon Sancho and Antony have not been able to live up to the expectations since joining the club and Manchester United need to add more quality in the wide areas.

The 23-year-old Bundesliga winger has the potential to develop into a top-class player and he has the ability to thrive in the Premier League. Diaby will add some much-needed flair, pace and goals to the side next season.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can agree on a fee with Leverkusen in the coming weeks now.

As for Martial, he is a good player when fit and he will look to get his career back on track with regular football elsewhere.