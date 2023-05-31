Mason Mount agrees personal terms with Manchester United

Mason Mount has moved a step closer to joining Manchester United from Chelsea this summer by agreeing personal terms with the Red Devils.

This comes from Jason Burt and James Ducker of the Telegraph, after Mount has struggled to shake hands on fresh terms with Chelsea.

The Blues have been trying to come to an agreement with Mount over a contract extension for some time now but ultimately they haven’t been successful and as a result, United have taken full advantage.

David Ornstein reported last Wednesday that Old Trafford is the England international’s preferred destination should he leave Chelsea and that looks to be becoming a reality.

2022/23 has been a tough season for Mount, hitting nowhere near the form he’s shown in previous seasons, while he’s also had to deal with surgery on an abdominal injury and he looks to be moving on from Stamford Bridge with his last appearance for the club coming back in April.

With Christopher Nkunku coming in on July 1st, Blues fans will hope he can fill the void left by Mount but the news that Chelsea’s two-time Player of the Year and former Academy Player of the Year is a step closer to leaving the club will leave a sour taste in their mouths.