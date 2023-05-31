Monday a crucial day for Lionel Messi’s return to Barcelona

This week has seen a lot of rumours swirling around regarding the future of Lionel Messi and his return to Barcelona will become clearer on Monday.

The World Cup winner is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and it is still uncertain where the 35-year-old will end up.

Barcelona is Messi’s priority and the La Liga giants are desperate to have him back but their financial issues are getting in the way. According to Matteo Moretto earlier today, the Argentina star has now given the Spanish club a 10-day deadline to confirm if they can sign him or not

However, Monday could now be a pivotal day in the saga.

According to the reliable Gerard Romero, La Liga have told Jorge Messi they will have a definitive answer for the Messi clan on Monday about whether Barcelona can afford to bring the superstar back.

The Barcelona journalist also added that the chances of Messi returning to the Catalan club are now at 80%.