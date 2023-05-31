More woe for Leeds United as owner’s new purchase could mean huge upheaval

It’s been a terrible few months if you’re a Leeds United supporter, with relegation seemingly the final straw of an awful 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

After Jesse Marsch was dispensed with, Javi Gracia was brought in by Andrea Radrizzani to steady the ship, but the Spaniard did anything but.

In fact, he oversaw some of the worst performances of the campaign and it was no surprise when he was also moved aside.

Bringing in Sam Allardyce to save the Elland Road outfit proved as bad a decision as Chelsea looking to Frank Lampard for inspiration, with ‘Big Sam’ unable to mastermind the results required over his four-game tenure to keep the club in the English top-flight.

If supporters thought things couldn’t get any worse, news on Wednesday morning may give them cause to think again.

According to Reuters, the shareholders of Sampdoria, relegated to Serie B at the end of the season just gone, have approved a plan which sees Radrizzani and his business partner, Matteo Manfredi, take over the club.

Though owning more than one sporting entity isn’t unusual in this day and age, the likelihood of Radrizzani still keeping his hand in at Leeds is minimal.

Indeed, Sky Sports note that the Italian is in advanced negotiations with 49ers Enterprises, owners of the San Francisco 49ers American football team, to sell the club.

With that deal expected to go through, it will surely mean yet more upheaval for the club at a time when the only thing they need and want is stability.